Man dies after car becomes submerged in Kentucky creek

A man died after his car became submerged in a creek in Simpson County, Kentucky.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the car on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. It was located in Drake’s Creek off of the low water crossing on Kenny Perry Drive.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a deceased man inside. His identity is being withheld, pending notification of his next of kin.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.