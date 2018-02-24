Top moments from Team USA's run to the curling gold

Early Saturday morning in the U.S., millions of people around the country were watching history as the U.S. men's curling team - John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner - made history as the first American team to ever win Olympic gold in curling.
Team Shuster's run to the gold was far from easy, and looked nearly impossible at several points along the way. Let's take a look at the top moments in the journey that made it all possible:
Shuster and company had a rocky start to the PyeongChang Games, starting 2-4 and needing to win out to have a chance at making the semifinals. But that all turned around on February 19, when they took on Canada.
The win was the start of something special in the PyeongChang Games, and also the start of Shuster's redemption story after his disappointing finishes in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.
After the upset of Canada, the U.S. rolled, winning their final two games of round robin play to take the No. 3 seed into the semifinals.
The U.S. took on a familiar foe in the semis - No. 2 seeded Canada. And again, Shuster's team came out on top.
The win had Team USA tasting gold, and they wanted it.
The win also proved that this Olympics was a completely different story for Shuster and his rag-tag squad who were originally rejected from USA curling.
Team USA gained a lot of fans along the way, including celebrities J.J. Watt, Diddy and Mr. T. People across the U.S. were falling in love, not only with Shuster and his team, but with curling in general, a sport that had never been more popular.
Mr. T even called Team Shuster before the gold medal game.
All those good vibes, with a lot of skill and a little bit of luck, helped Team USA take the gold over Sweden, and write their own chapter into the Olympic history books.
Now, Shuster and Team USA have their redemption, and the hardware to bring home to show for it.