Storm leaves 1 dead, several homes damaged

The storm also caused damage in Adams, Tennessee. (WSMV)

It happened at a home on Dot Road in Adairville. (WSMV)

One person has died and several homes damaged after a severe storm swept through parts of southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee.

According to Logan County Sheriff Wallace Whittaker, an elderly woman was killed Saturday afternoon after she was hit by debris in a home on Dot Road in Adairville.

Her name has not been released at this time.

Several other homes in the area were also damaged.

This same storm system also caused damage in Robertson County, where a barn in Adams, Tennessee, was destroyed. There were no reports of injuries in that area.

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued through late Saturday night due to forecasted heavy rains that will bring the potential for flood risks.

Folks I spoke with at this house near Adams, TN say this storm happened quickly, they barely had time to react. So critical to have a way to get warnings! @WSMV @WSMVDanThomas pic.twitter.com/V4WYnK19ik — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) February 25, 2018