Storm leaves 1 dead, several homes damaged - WSMV News 4

Storm leaves 1 dead, several homes damaged

Posted: Updated:
It happened at a home on Dot Road in Adairville. (WSMV) It happened at a home on Dot Road in Adairville. (WSMV)
The storm also caused damage in Adams, Tennessee. (WSMV) The storm also caused damage in Adams, Tennessee. (WSMV)
ADAIRVILLE, KY -

One person has died and several homes damaged after a severe storm swept through parts of southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee.

According to Logan County Sheriff Wallace Whittaker, an elderly woman was killed Saturday afternoon after she was hit by debris in a home on Dot Road in Adairville.

Her name has not been released at this time.

Several other homes in the area were also damaged.

This same storm system also caused damage in Robertson County, where a barn in Adams, Tennessee, was destroyed. There were no reports of injuries in that area.

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued through late Saturday night due to forecasted heavy rains that will bring the potential for flood risks.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.