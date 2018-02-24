WATCH: Top skeleton moments from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games - WSMV News 4

WATCH: Top skeleton moments from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Posted: Updated:
By: Liam Boylan-Pett

From Yun Sung-Bin’s historic gold to Lizzy Yarnold’s repeat, the skeleton did not disappoint in PyeongChang. Here are the best moments from the 2018 Winter Games:



Yun Sung-Bin delivers for South Korea



In front of a raucous home crowd, Yun not only won the first Olympic medal for South Korea in a sliding event (luge, bobsled, skeleton), he won gold in dominant fashion.


South Korean announcers lose their minds calling Yun’s gold-medal run



It was more than the home crowd, the home announcers couldn’t believe Yun’s historic performance.


Lizzy Yarnold makes history, too



Yarnold became the first woman to win two medals in skeleton, and both her medals are gold. She was down by 0.02 seconds heading into the final run, but set a course record to take gold again.


Katie Uhlaender’s resolve



Uhlaender might not have won the medal she was chasing in PyeongChang, but she slid valiantly. She was gracious about her Olympic experience. “It’s been a rollercoaster,” She said, “and that’s why I’m left feeling as though I’m not done. I wanted to walk away waying I’d done everything, maximized my potential … I just want to come here and be an athlete. I did that the best I could. I’m smiling.”  


John Daly’s joy



Daly, like Uhlaender, was hoping to improve on his fourth-place finish from Sochi. Like Uhlaender, however, he also struggled. He didn’t let it ruin his Olympics, though.


Ghana’s Akwasi Frimpong inspires



Frimpong became the first African athlete to compete in skeleton, and he had fun doing it.


Nigeria’s Simidele Adeagbo joins the party



Adeagbo became the first African woman to compete in the skeleton. The Nigerian women had a team in bobsled, too, making it an historic games for the African nation.


Anthony Watson from Jamaica wants to broaden young athlete’s horizons



Watson may have been “freezing to death” in PyeongChang, but he hopes other Jamaican athletes will follow in his footsteps in Winter Olympic sports.


The helmets, the wonderful helmets



Iron Man. A lion chasing a rabbit. Eagles. The skeleton helmets make the event even more exciting.


Skeleton, or curling?



Team USA’s skeleton was cheering on the U.S. curling team before it won gold. 



Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.