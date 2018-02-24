Wife of Mayor Barry's former bodyguard files for divorce following affair

Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.

Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.

The divorce complaint also includes a temporary injunction.

According to the American Bar Association, a temporary injunction is a court order requiring both parties to cease some particular action until a hearing can take place.

Failure to do so can result in fines, arrest, or even prison time depending on the circumstances of the case.

A hearing date has not been scheduled at this time.

Stay with News4 for updates.

