Wife of Mayor Barry's former bodyguard files for divorce followi - WSMV News 4

Wife of Mayor Barry's former bodyguard files for divorce following affair

Posted: Updated:
Metro Police Sgt. Robert Forrest Metro Police Sgt. Robert Forrest
Source: CaseLink Source: CaseLink
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. 

Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.

The divorce complaint also includes a temporary injunction.  

According to the American Bar Association, a temporary injunction is a court order requiring both parties to cease some particular action until a hearing can take place.  

Failure to do so can result in fines, arrest, or even prison time depending on the circumstances of the case. 

A hearing date has not been scheduled at this time. 

