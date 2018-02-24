All of the hilarious and heartwarming Adam Rippon moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Breakout star Adam Rippon is hysterical, the U.S. learned during these 2018 Winter Olympics.

From all of his best one-liners to fashion advice, to healing crystals, eating In-N-Out on rooftops and Xanax, check out every outrageous Adam Rippon moment:

He packed healing crystals – despite how heavy they made his luggage – for everyone on the team.

He made his Olympic debut at age 28, the oldest to make his Olympic debut in men’s singles since 1936.

Early in the Olympics, he was able to revisit some of his best moments.

But of course, he still had to perform in the Games – and he delivered.

He took time to reflect on his 28-year journey to the Games.





Celebrities started to reach out to Rippon, only boosting his brimming confidence.







Some of his family was in PyeongChang to cheer him on.

Rippon admitted he was nervous, but that didn’t stop him from having the time of his life.

He found that expressing himself on the ice helped keep him grounded.

Rippon was very self-aware:

As a throwback to one of his best lines of 2016, Rippon couldn’t explain his witchcraft.

His short program in the men’s event electrified crowds.

And in his free skate, he created another Olympic moment he’ll never forget.

He closed out the competition in PyeongChang in 10th place, but felt like a winner.

He missed the 2010 and 2014 Olympic teams, but came to terms with his past.

The outpouring of love for Rippon during the Games was almost overwhelming:

He explained his decision not to become a correspondent for NBC for the reminder of the Games:

Inside the witchcraft keeping him young:





Rippon delivers some excellent one-liners about his eyebrows and fashion advice.

And finally, what’s a night out like with Adam Rippon and BFF Ashley Wagner?