Police searching for 2 suspects that robbed TriStar Bank in Dickson

Dickson Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects that robbed the TriStar Bank inside Kroger on Henslee Drive on Saturday morning.

According to Dickson PD Detective Kirk Davidson, a man wearing a disposable medical mask and latex gloves entered the store's east entrance around 9:27 a.m. on Saturday morning.

He pushed a shopping cart up to the counter and handed one of the tellers a handwritten note asking for all the money in the cash drawers to be placed in the plastic freezer bags he brought with him.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and then exited from the east entrance of the store.

Police say the suspect did not reveal any type of weapon and no one was injured in the incident.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white male between 5 foot 10 and 6 feet tall, weighing 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, white tennis shoes with black trim and a camouflage University of Tennessee hat. He was also wearing a disposable medical mask and blue, latex gloves. They do not have an approximate age of the suspect but said he has long sideburns.

He left the scene in a car driven by another suspect, which police say they have no information on the driver.

However, surveillance footage obtained from the nearby Bank of Dickson showed the suspects' car pull into the parking lot in front of Ponderosa restaurant at 9:21.

They were driving a blue-green, four-door sedan similar to a Chevy Cavalier.

The video shows the car leave the parking lot through the entrance between the bank and The Discovery School, turning east on Henslee Drive.

Officers responded to the alarm at the bank within two minutes of the robbery, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Davidson at 615-441-9574 or 615-533-9523, call Central Communications at 615-446-8041 extension 4, or the confidential tipline at 615-441-9555.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.