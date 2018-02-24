Police searching for 2 suspects that robbed TriStar Bank in Dickson

The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student from Lawrenceburg this morning after he died overnight in a fraternity boxing contest.More >>
Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.More >>
Dickson Police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects that robbed the TriStar Bank inside Kroger on Henslee Drive on Saturday morning.More >>
A Lawrenceburg man is dead and another man is injured after a crash on I-65S in Brentwood on Monday morning.More >>
A Murfreesboro store owner was charged with selling candy allegedly "laced with marijuana," but he told the News4's Nancy Amons he's committed no crime.More >>
After News4 exposed allegedly derogatory comments a Mount Juliet High School teacher made towards a Hispanic student, several of his former students took to Facebook to share similarly shocking stories.More >>
News4 I-Team reporter Alanna Autler obtained video of the mayor and her former bodyguard entering the historic Nashville City Cemetery at odd hours the TBI might be using to expand the scope of their investigation into the couple's affair.More >>
Two teens who escaped from the Natchez Trace Youth Academy in Humphreys County have been captured, according to authorities.More >>
Police think several pets rescued from an animal cruelty situation in Lebanon may have been stolen from their owners. Lebanon Police say they found 30 dogs, a cat, and a medium-sized pig -- as well as a young child on Thursday when responding to a domestic assault call.More >>
The White House was put on lockdown Friday after a vehicle struck a security barrier, an official said. NBC officials confirmed that the white Chevy SUV has a Tennessee license plate from Rutherford County.More >>
News4 I-Team reporter Alanna Autler obtained video of the mayor and her former bodyguard entering the historic Nashville City Cemetery at odd hours the TBI might be using to expand the scope of their investigation into the couple's affair.More >>
After News4 exposed allegedly derogatory comments a Mount Juliet High School teacher made towards a Hispanic student, several of his former students took to Facebook to share similarly shocking stories.More >>
A 16-year-old Mt. Juliet High School junior is used to classmates making fun of his Hispanic heritage, but when a teacher pretended not to remember his name and allegedly began calling him “Austin Fettuccini" in front of other students, he decided to report it. Now he says he's being punished for coming forward.More >>
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student from Lawrenceburg this morning after he died overnight in a fraternity boxing contest.More >>
The White House was put on lockdown Friday after a vehicle struck a security barrier, an official said. NBC officials confirmed that the white Chevy SUV has a Tennessee license plate from Rutherford County.More >>
A Lawrenceburg man is dead and another man is injured after a crash on I-65S in Brentwood on Monday morning.More >>
A Metro councilman-at-large is criticizing the mayor of Nashville for “creating a sort of veiled threat” to the district attorney’s office.More >>
Burger King has been dethroned by Taco Bell as the Mexican-themed chain has become the fourth-largest fast food joint in America.More >>
Five students from Williamson Co. Schools earned perfect scores on their ACT, district officials confirm.More >>
