Watch every U.S. Alpine skiing medal from the 2018 Winter Olympi - WSMV News 4

Watch every U.S. Alpine skiing medal from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Posted: Updated:
By: Seth Rubinroit

Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn were responsible for all three U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing medals in PyeongChang.


Shiffrin won the only gold medal, in giant slalom. She was also the combined silver medalist.


Vonn, 33, claimed downhill bronze, becoming the oldest female Alpine skiing medalist in Olympic history.


U.S. men left the Olympics without an Alpine skiing medal for the first time since the 1998 Nagano Games.



Women’s giant slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin (gold)



Women’s downhill: Lindsey Vonn (bronze)




Women’s combined: Mikaela Shiffrin (silver)





 



Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.