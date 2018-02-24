Watch every U.S. Alpine skiing medal from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn were responsible for all three U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing medals in PyeongChang.

Shiffrin won the only gold medal, in giant slalom. She was also the combined silver medalist.

Vonn, 33, claimed downhill bronze, becoming the oldest female Alpine skiing medalist in Olympic history.

U.S. men left the Olympics without an Alpine skiing medal for the first time since the 1998 Nagano Games.

Women’s giant slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin (gold)

Women’s downhill: Lindsey Vonn (bronze)