Police: Body of 20-year-old man found in north Nashville

Metro Police confirmed a young man was found dead in north Nashville near Pearl-Cohn High School early Monday morning.

Police say the 20-year-old black man was found lying in the grass near 26th Avenue North and Alameda Street with a head injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

The man's identity will be released upon notification of next of kin.

North Precinct officers are leading an ongoing investigation incident.

Police say they have no indication that suggests this incident is related to a shooting near Pearl-Cohn High School on Feb. 9.

Stay with News4 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.