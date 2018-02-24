Shop owner speaks out after 23 businesses padlocked in 'Operation Candy Crush'

The owner of a Murfreesboro shop is speaking out for the first time after his store was padlocked by local and federal law enforcement as a "public nuisance" for selling a product he says is completely legal.

The Enchanted Planet in the same Murfreesboro location for more than 20 years.

What's no longer for sale, at least for now, is the controversial product that's now at the center of a criminal prosecution.

"Legal in all 50 states, I did my research before selling it," said Enchanted Planet's owner Louis Berbert.

Louis Berbert was arrested for selling gummy candies that contain cannabidiol, or CBD extract.

Prosecutors say it's illegal substance derived from marijuana plants.

Berbert says it's not -- it comes from industrial hemp -- and local hemp industry representatives agree with him.

"The [Tennessee] law is very clear that an ingestible or topical industrial hemp derived products are legal as long as the product contains less than 0.3% THC," said Joe Kirkpatrick, president of the Tennessee Hemp Industries Association in a statement to News4. "It is not clear from the labeling [on products seized by law enforcement] whether the product contains CBD isolate or full spectrum extract, but both are legal under Tennessee law."

Enchanted Planet has been selling the product for three years. Berbert says he'd never heard any concerns from law enforcement until the day he was arrested.

"I was shocked to come into my store and find that they were here to take my CBD," Berbert said.

His store was one of 23 padlocked as a public nuisance earlier this month by multiple law enforcement agencies in a bust called "Operation Candy Crush."

All the stores have since been reopened by order of a Rutherford Co. judge, but the criminal case continues.

The Assistant District Attorney prosecuting the case says the DA is likely to make a statement next week.

What's in a CBD candy?

A TBI lab report says it's a Schedule VI drug, which is the same classification as Marijuana, THC or a synthetic equivalent.

While CBD products can contain traceable amounts of THC, a psychoactive chemical found in marijuana, legalized quantities contain far from enough THC for users to "get high."

Studies show regular use of CBD products can help improve the symptoms of epilepsy, anxiety, glaucoma, osteoporosis, schizophrenia, cardiovascular disorders and even cancer.

A legal health aid or not? It's up to a judge to decide. And if it is legal, do the padlocked owners have grounds for a civil suit?

The Enchanted Planet was padlocked for five days. The owner saying that caused thousands of dollars in lost revenue and legal fees.

