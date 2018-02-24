UT student from Lawrenceburg dies after collapsing between rounds at annual Boxing Weekend

The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student from Lawrenceburg this morning after he died overnight in a fraternity boxing contest.

According to News4 affiliate WBIR in Knoxville, the second night of the annual Boxing Weekend tournament was called off early after one of the boxers collapsed between rounds and was taken away for medical attention.

During a match at the Expo Center on Clinton Highway Friday night, one of the boxers, junior Tanner Wray, was walking to his corner after the end of the second round when he collapsed on the mat and didn't get up.

The Ace Miller Memorial Boxing Tournament is an amateur event for UT fraternity members.The tournament is not organized through the university.

10News reporter John North said a doctor at the match jumped into the ring immediately. A medical crew treated the boxer for several minutes before taking him away on a stretcher.

One of the young fighters here at the Ace Miller boxing tournament is down. They’re doing CPR. He went down at the end of the 2nd round.

Serious. Stretcher has arrived.@wbir @WBIRSports pic.twitter.com/bZNHmTGWyA — johnnorth (@jnbeatlefan) February 24, 2018

Friday was the second night of the three-night tournament. Hundreds of students typically attend. The tournament is named in memory of Ace Miller, who ran the Golden Gloves Gym in Knoxville and helped found the tournament. He died in 2012.

Money raised from the tournament goes to the Golden Gloves, Knoxville Chapter.

UT students gathered on campus Friday night for a prayer vigil for Wray.

