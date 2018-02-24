More students claim inappropriate behavior by Mt. Juliet teacher

(3) Johnson reached out to the woman after seeing her Facebook post regarding Tewmey’s no-bathroom policy.

There are more disturbing allegations against Mt. Juliet High School social studies teacher Wes Tewmey.

After News4 exposed allegedly derogatory comments Tewmey made towards a Hispanic student, Austin Verduzco, several of Tewmey’s former students took to Facebook sharing stories similar to the current Mount Juliet junior.

Secorya Jones, who graduated from MJHS in 2014, says during her freshman year in the cafeteria, Tewmey asked her if she “received government assistance”.

Jones, an African-American, says she was shocked by the question.

“I didn’t know what to say," she said. "I kind of was just like, ‘Are you serious?’”

Jones told News4 Tewmey would often force students to stay in their seats the entire class, even when they asked to use the bathroom. Two other former students confirm to News4 the same thing happened to them.

“I had to use the bathroom because of 'girl problems,' and he wouldn’t let me go," one woman said in a Facebook post.

Both Tewmey and Wilson County Schools Director Donna Wright declined our request for comment. However, News4 did obtain messages between one former student and the district's communications director Jennifer Johnson.

Johnson reached out to the woman after seeing her Facebook post regarding Tewmey’s no-bathroom policy.

“I saw your comment, that’s pretty shocking,” Johnson said.Stay with News4 for updates.

