At least 1 dead in early morning crash on I-65S in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -

Some southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are still closed after an early morning fatal crash near Moores Lane in Brentwood. 

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. 

Officials say the crash is fatal, but have not released any information about the victim of the crash at this time. 

