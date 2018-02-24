At least 1 dead in early morning crash on I-65S in Brentwood

Some southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are still closed after an early morning fatal crash near Moores Lane in Brentwood.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Traffic is backed up as far as I can see on I-65S in Brentwood because of a fatal crash at Moore’s Ln #wsmv #4warntraffic #Brentwood pic.twitter.com/tqwYhdvDkT — Ryan Smith WSMV (@RyanSmithWSMV) February 24, 2018

Officials say the crash is fatal, but have not released any information about the victim of the crash at this time.

