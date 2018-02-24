USA curling breaks the internet (again) after gold medal win

The U.S. won its first curling gold medal after beating Sweden 10-7 early Saturday morning. The country stayed up until after 4 a.m. ET to watch what has been dubbed the "miracurl on ice" and to tweet about the country's new favorite sport.

Mr. T jumped on the curling bandwagon early, and even called the team before the gold-medal game. Needless to say, he's quite pleased.

The LA Kings were also watching and waiting.