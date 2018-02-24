WATCH: Best Nordic combined moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

From Germany's dominance on the normal hill, to Germany's complete dominance on the large hill, to Germany's uber dominance on the team large hill, a lot of history was made in the Nordic combined events. Germany won all three gold medals, becoming just the second nation to do so.

Frenzel defends his crown

Germany's Eric Frenzel opened the Nordic combined events in PyeongChang with a riveting push up the final hill to win his second consecutive gold medal in the normal hill/10 kilometer competition.

Frenzel, who started 36 seconds behind the leader, quickly made up for the deficit and grew stronger in the final climb as the others in the lead pack faded in the final half kilometer.