WATCH: Best biathlon moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

From Laura Dahlmeier's dominant start to Martin Fourcade historic performances, check out the best moments from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics biathlon competition.

Emotional Boe brothers embracing

Brotherly love kicks off our list of best biathlon moments from the PyeongChang Games. Norway's Johanne Thingnes Boe captured his first Olympic gold in the men's individual, and after he crossed the finish line, he was spotted on camera embracing his brother, Tarjei, who also participated in the event. Pretty cool moment.

Fourcade vs. Schempp: A photo finish

Fourcade became the best French Olympian of all time in PyeongChang and perhaps his most memorable moment from these Games came in the men's 15km mass start. Fourcade and German biathlete Simon Schempp dueled down the final stretch and finished at the same exact time. But unlike in Sochi, when the metric system went against Fourcade, the Frenchman earned the photo-finish victory. One of the best finishes in PyeongChang.

More like Fourgold

My apologies for the lame last-name pun. (Totally stole this from my NBCOlympics.com colleague Tony Andracki.) Fourcade broke the French Olympic gold medal record by collecting his fifth career gold and third of the PyeongChang Olympics in the mixed relay.

Gold standard set by Dahlmeier

Dahlmeier set the gold standard early in PyeongChang, winning gold in each of the women's first two events. After winning gold in the sprint, Dahlmeier followed up with another impressive performance in the pursuit. Here she is winning her second gold.

Spoiling Dahlmeir's three-peat

While Dahlmeier was going for her third straight gold in PyeongChang in the women's 15km individual, Swedish biathlete Hanna Oeberg had different ideas. Oeberg's perfect shooting led to a gold upset. You can check out the best of her effort below.

Fourcade proves he's (kind of) human

Fourcade came to PyeongChang as the best biathlete in these Olympics and he proved that title true. But it wasn't all glory for the Frenchman. Fourcade was seemingly cruising to another gold in the men's 20km individual and then two missed targets cost him a spot on the podium. He finished in fifth place of the individual event. He also closed in eighth place during the men's 10km sprint.

Finally capturing gold in PyeongChang

Anastasiya Kuzmina began to doubt herself in the women's 12.5km mass start when she really should not have. The Slovakian built herself up a comfortable lead and despite missing one of her targets in her final shooting bout, she was able to finally grab a gold medal in PyeongChang after two silvers in prior events.

France's epic mixed relay comeback

While Fourcade made French Olympic history in the mixed relay, what was more impressive was France's overall comeback, though a lot of that came down to Arnd Peiffer missing too many targets on the final leg. Real shame for Dahlmeier, who put the Germans in great position to win gold but Peiffer couldn't close the deal.

Biathlon history for Domracheva

With Belarus winning the women's 4x6km relay, Darya Domracheva became the first female biathlete to win four Olympic gold medals.

Scoring an upset for Peiffer

Yeah, we all expected Fourcade to take home the gold in the men's 10km sprint. Didn't happen. He placed eighth. Instead, it was Pieffer who scored the upset win with an impressive performance.