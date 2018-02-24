Mr. T, Diddy send good luck to Team USA curlers

"Curling is cool, fool!"
That's the hashtag and refrain famed actor Mr. T has repeated during the U.S.'s historic run to the men's curling gold medal game.
While the men have gained quite a few celebrity fans since the start of the PyeongChang games, none have been more enthusiastic than T (can we call him T?).
Mr. T has cheered for Team USA from afar throughout the games, routinely tweeting them before, during and after games.
