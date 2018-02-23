I-Team: TBI acquires surveillance video of Mayor Barry, Sgt. Forrest entering city cemetery at odd hours

The TBI could be expanding the scope of its investigation into Nashville mayor Megan Barry.

Today the agency collected video of the mayor and her former bodyguard in the historic Nashville City Cemetery.

News4 I-Team reporter Alanna Autler also obtained that video today and explains it might reveal how the mayor and Sgt. Rob Forrest spent their time while the officer was accruing thousands of dollars in overtime pay.

The video shows the same SUV entering the cemetery on multiple mornings during November and December -- all days when timecards show Sgt. Forrest accrued overtime.

"My focus is on dealing with this investigation and cooperating with the TBI," Mayor Megan Barry said to the media on Friday.

This footage marks the latest chapter in the deepening investigation into the Mayor's Office.

Today, the mayor also provided the TBI with the passcode to her personal phone, which is something the TBI says she decided to do earlier this week.

The about-face comes one day after a TBI affidavit revealed explicit images of a woman were found on Forrest's phone that were taken on trips when he and Barry traveled together.

Barry says, if the pictures are of her, they were snapped without her knowledge or consent.

"I haven't seen the pictures...so I don't know what they contain," Barry told reporters on Thursday evening. "I don't know what that looks like."

Mayor Barry is also asking for DA Glenn funk to recuse himself from the probe, claiming Funk himself raised the issue earlier this month.Remeber, the DA brings his budget proposal to the mayor, which could pose a conflict of interest, but Funk has yet to back down.

He released a statement today saying, "I will fulfill and perform the requirements of my office."

Metro Councilman John Cooper says that decision may just be the best one for the city.

"For him to be bullied into recusing himself from this investigation would do a generational harm to the city and to the state," Cooper told News4 on Friday.

The TBI would not officially comment on whether the video was part of the investigation.

As for the mayor spending time in the cemetery, her office states nothing inappropriate happened there.

A spokesman says the mayor sometimes starts her day there -- often sitting in the car to reflect, read e-mails, even report vandalism.

It's also the place she says her son's ashes will eventually be interred.

