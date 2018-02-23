More than 30 animals recovered from Lebanon home may be stolen pets

Police think several pets rescued from an animal cruelty situation in Lebanon that may have been stolen from their owners.

Lebanon Police say they found 30 dogs, a cat, and a medium-sized pig -- as well as a young child on Thursday when responding to a domestic assault call.

Two women were arrested on animal cruelty and child neglect charges. One of those women were also charged with aggravated domestic assault

The child is now in DCS custody.

Today, police posted pictures of the rescued animals om hopes to return them to their rightful owners.

If you've recently lost your pet or think it might have been stolen, check out these photos.

