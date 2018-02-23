More than 30 animals recovered from Lebanon home may be stolen p - WSMV News 4

More than 30 animals recovered from Lebanon home may be stolen pets

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Lebanon Police Credit: Lebanon Police
(WSMV) (WSMV)
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

Police think several pets rescued from an animal cruelty situation in Lebanon that may have been stolen from their owners. 

Lebanon Police say they found 30 dogs, a cat, and a medium-sized pig -- as well as a young child on Thursday when responding to a domestic assault call. 

Two women were arrested on animal cruelty and child neglect charges. One of those women were also charged with aggravated domestic assault 

The child is now in DCS custody. 

Today, police posted pictures of the rescued animals om hopes to return them to their rightful owners. 

If you've recently lost your pet or think it might have been stolen, check out these photos.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.