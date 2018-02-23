Neighbors concerned about youth academy escapes

Dominick McClung (left) and Dyson Swett escaped from a DCS facility in Waverly on Feb. 21, 2018. (Credit: Perry Co. Sheriff's Office)

While the arrest of two teens who escaped a treatment facility is bringing relief to some neighbors, it's not a total relief. Neighbors of the Natchez Trace Youth Academy in Humphreys County said break-ins from escaped teens have been a concern for a long time.

"We're out here a lot during hunting season," said Tammy Bell, referring to a cabin in rural Humphreys County. "It's a lot of sentimental value to us. The old part is from the 1850s. We had our last two Christmases with my father-in-law right in this room."

Thinking back on all that family history and looking at the view of sloping hills out the kitchen window, there's a lot Bell loves about this cabin. She just doesn't feel entirely safe there now.

"Just talking about it makes me want to cry," she said.

The cabin neighbors Natchez Trace Youth Academy.

Bell said Dominick McClung and Dyson Swett escaped and broke into a home owned by the family earlier this month. She said they also broke into the cabin and stole food, clothes, ammunition, knives and much more.

"This is the window they came through," she said, motioning toward the back of a bedroom.

"They brought this in off of the front porch and put it on the gunrack," Bell continued, showing a bladed piece of farm equipment used to cut hay. "I'm assuming they were waiting [for] whomever to come through the front door."

Between the two locations, Bell said there were also damages to a four-wheeler and a tractor. She said the family has sent a bill to the academy.

Bell said her husband saw the two escaping out the back of the cabin.

"He goes over and tells Natchez Trace he spotted them," she said. "They didn't do anything."

Bell said her husband then found the teens again but had to let them go when cell service was too poor to reach anyone. She called Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

"He said he felt my frustration, and I said 'no, you don't'" said Bell. "'Chris, I could be sitting here as a widow talking to you.'"

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said the teens were arrested Friday at a hunting shack on Rolling Hills Road.

Weems said the door was set up as an interior trap intended to shoot someone in the groin area when they opened the door. The trap didn't work.

Sheriff Davis said problems with Natchez Trace Youth Academy have been ongoing with officials not alerted for hours after teens escape and thousands of dollars in taxpayer money being used for things like helicopter searches.

News4 ask the academy questions regarding the sheriff's accusations by phone and e-mail, but they were not answered by news time.

Bell said there is a comfort in seeing the teens arrested and being able to give her husband the news.

"His first words were, 'Good, I'll get to sleep good tonight not having to worry,'" she said.

Bell feels the escapes should have never happened, and she has the same feeling about the academy, in general.

"[I'm} mad," she said. "How do you get your security back?"

