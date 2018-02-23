WSMV News 4

Alpine skiing team event: Live stream and results

By: Seth Rubinroit

The Alpine skiing team event is making its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.


Everything you need to know about the event:



Watch live here beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET:



Results:


Round of 16

Austria vs. South Korea

Sweden vs. Slovenia

USA vs. Great Britain

Norway vs. OAR

Italy vs. Czech Republic

France vs. Canada

Germany vs. Slovakia

Switzerland vs. Hungary



Who is competing for Team USA?


Men: David Chodounsky, Mark Engel, Nolan Kasper 
Women: Megan McJames, Tricia Mangan, Alice Merryweather



