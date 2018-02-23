Alpine skiing team event: Live stream and results

The Alpine skiing team event is making its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.
Round of 16
Austria vs. South Korea
Sweden vs. Slovenia
USA vs. Great Britain
Norway vs. OAR
Italy vs. Czech Republic
France vs. Canada
Germany vs. Slovakia
Switzerland vs. Hungary
Men: David Chodounsky, Mark Engel, Nolan Kasper
Women: Megan McJames, Tricia Mangan, Alice Merryweather
