Alpine skiing team event: Live stream and results

The Alpine skiing team event is making its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

Everything you need to know about the event:

Watch live here beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET:

Results:

Round of 16



Austria vs. South Korea



Sweden vs. Slovenia



USA vs. Great Britain



Norway vs. OAR



Italy vs. Czech Republic



France vs. Canada



Germany vs. Slovakia



Switzerland vs. Hungary

Who is competing for Team USA?

Men: David Chodounsky, Mark Engel, Nolan Kasper

Women: Megan McJames, Tricia Mangan, Alice Merryweather