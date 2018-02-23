5 Williamson Co. students get perfect ACT composite scores

Five students from Williamson Co. Schools earned perfect scores on their ACT, district officials confirm.

The students, Hutson Staggs from Brentwood High School, Sina Ghandi from Franklin High School, Brendan Goodbred from Ravenwood High School, and Brent Lane and Sean Smith of Independence High School, and all received a 36 composite score on the pre-college exam.

The ACT is comprised of four parts, which test students' knowledge of math, science, English and reading comprehension.

Each of the parts is graded on a scale of 1 to 36. A student's composite score is the average of the four individual scores.

Graduating seniors take the test as part of their acceptance to four-year colleges and university.

According to WCS, only 2,760 students across the U.S. received perfect scores in 2017 out of over two million who sat for the exam.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.