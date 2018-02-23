The best moments from figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Figure skaters were busy at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Competition kicked off with the team event, won by Canada's skater. Patrick Chan became the first men's skater from Canada to win gold. The pairs event was the next discipline on the schedule, where Aliona Savchenko marked her fifth Olympic appearance and her first gold with partner Bruno Massot. In the men's event, Yuzuru Hanyu repeated as gold medalist and his training mate Javier Fernandez won Spain's first-ever figure skating medal. Nathan Chen from Team USA rallied from 17th place to fifth overall after a stunning free skate with six attempted quadruple jumps. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the ice dance event, becoming the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history with five medals (three gold, two silver). Finally, Alina Zagitova won the Olympic Athletes from Russia's first gold medal of the Winter Olympics late in the Games, with training partner Yevgenia Medvedeva grabbing silver.

The best highlights from the team event:

Gold to Canada: Patrick Chan wins the men's free skate

Canada wins gold, helped by three-time world champion Patrick Chan winning the free skate. He’s the first Canadian men’s skater to win a gold medal.

Silver for the Olympic Athletes from Russia: Yevgenia Medvedeva dazzles in Olympic debut

Yevgenia Medvedeva, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, wins the short program in the team event to help her team to silver.

Team USA captures bronze: Mirai Nagasu makes history landing triple Axel

Mirai Nagasu makes history as the first U.S. woman to land a triple Axel on Olympic ice, helping Team USA secure bronze medals.