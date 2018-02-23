La Vergne woman arrested for striking White House gate with SUV - WSMV News 4

La Vergne woman arrested for striking White House gate with SUV

WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV-AP) -

The White House was put on lockdown Friday after a vehicle with Tennessee tags struck a security barrier, an official said, but this is not the first time Tennesseans have caused major problems in Washington, D.C.

In an email to News4, Washington, D.C. Police confirmed Jessica R. Ford of La Vergne, Tenn., was arrested by U.S. Secret Service after the incident. 

This is not the first time she's tried to breach White House security. 

According to The Washington Post, a 34-year-old woman named Jessica Ford from LaVergne, Tenn., was arrested in April of 2017 for crawling over a crowd control barrier in front of the White House

Ford was charged with a misdemeanor for "unlawful entry" and was ordered by a  D.C. superior court judge to stay away from the White House grounds. 

The driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by the Secret Service, and no law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, the Secret Service confirmed on Twitter

NBC officials confirmed that the white Chevy SUV has a Tennessee license plate from Rutherford County. 

Early reports identified the driver as a female. 

President Donald Trump is at the White House today. The Secret Service said security was not breached in the incident.

This is not the first time a Tennesseean has caused a disturbance at or near the White House. 

On March 28, 2016, 66-year-old Larry Dawson of Antioch, Tenn., was arrested for shooting a Capitol police officer with a pellet gun at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. 

In Oct. of 2015, Dawson disrupted a House session by yelling he was "a prophet of God" in the chamber. 

This story is developing and will be updated. 

