La Vergne woman arrested for striking White House gate with SUV

The White House was put on lockdown Friday after a vehicle with Tennessee tags struck a security barrier, an official said, but this is not the first time Tennesseans have caused major problems in Washington, D.C.

In an email to News4, Washington, D.C. Police confirmed Jessica R. Ford of La Vergne, Tenn., was arrested by U.S. Secret Service after the incident.

This is not the first time she's tried to breach White House security.

According to The Washington Post, a 34-year-old woman named Jessica Ford from LaVergne, Tenn., was arrested in April of 2017 for crawling over a crowd control barrier in front of the White House.

Ford was charged with a misdemeanor for "unlawful entry" and was ordered by a D.C. superior court judge to stay away from the White House grounds.

The driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by the Secret Service, and no law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, the Secret Service confirmed on Twitter.

NBC officials confirmed that the white Chevy SUV has a Tennessee license plate from Rutherford County.

Early reports identified the driver as a female.

President Donald Trump is at the White House today. The Secret Service said security was not breached in the incident.

LIVE: White House on lockdown after vehicle hits security barrier. https://t.co/uESv8KVJ97 https://t.co/0nzIKlUHay — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 23, 2018

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident involving a vehicle hitting a barrier near the White House, US Secret Service says — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 23, 2018

This is not the first time a Tennesseean has caused a disturbance at or near the White House.

On March 28, 2016, 66-year-old Larry Dawson of Antioch, Tenn., was arrested for shooting a Capitol police officer with a pellet gun at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

In Oct. of 2015, Dawson disrupted a House session by yelling he was "a prophet of God" in the chamber.

This story is developing and will be updated.

