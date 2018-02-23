Teen pleads guilty for making bomb threat to Robertson schools

A teen entered a guilty plea on Friday in Robertson County Circuit Court on a conspiracy to commit terroristic threats charge.

Austin Scylor Holliman, 18, was sentenced to eight years – one year to serve in jail and seven years on supervised probation.

Holliman was arrested on March 6, 2017, after being accused of calling in bomb threats at Springfield High, Greenbrier High and the Robertson County Alternative Program in Springfield.

The three facilities were evacuated after the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous threat on that morning.

“The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is fully committed to providing a safe learning environment to all students in Robertson County Schools,” Chief Deputy Michael Van Dyke said in a news release. “We will continue to be diligent in investigating and bringing to justice those that make threats against our students, teachers, and schools.”

At the time of the arrest, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said Holliman formerly attended Greenbrier High before moving to the Robertson County Alternative Program.

