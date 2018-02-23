Female Vandy student sexually assaulted in residence hall

A Vanderbilt female student was sexually assaulted by a male student inside a campus residence hall on Thursday, the school announced on Friday.

The university sent a security notice to the campus community to notify them of the incident.

The security notice was issued to remind the Vanderbilt campus community that:

Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers.

Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a sexual encounter.

The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent.

A person who is asleep of mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent.

Sexual assault is a crime.

No other information was released by Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.