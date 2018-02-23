Metro Public Works continues to repair potholes

Metro Public Works will continue to have crews out repairing potholes on Metro Nashville roads as rain falls across Davidson County, according to a news release.

Ongoing precipitation is causing potholes to form on the roadways, and with rain forecast off and on over the next several days, this problem with persist.

Metro Public Works will have six crews working up to 12 hours a day, five days a week, with additional crews on standby after regular business hours, according to the release.

During rain events, these crews will be applying temporary patches in an effort to make roadways safer. Once the rain event has passed, crews will remove temporary patches and apply permanent patches.

To report a pothole on a Metro road, visit hub.nashville.gov or call 311 or 615-862-5000.

To report a pothole on an interstate or state route, contact the Tennessee Department of Transportation by calling 615-350-4400.

“It’s really important that community members let us know about pothole locations on roadways by reporting them online or calling 311,” said Public Works Director Mark Sturtevant in a news release. “Our crews are always out inspecting roads, but they can’t be everywhere all the time. When a community member calls in, they act as an extra set of eyes for our team here at Public Works.”

Since Jan. 1, Metro Public Works crews have filled more than 6,000 potholes on Metro streets.

