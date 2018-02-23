What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Team Shuster goes for gold, men's big air final

We are in the final days of the Olympics in PyeongChang, but the competition isn't done just yet.

Four-man bobsled teams make their first two runs today, while men's big air will make its inaugural appearance tonight in PyeongChang. The team event for Alpine skiing also makes its debut at the Games while Team USA will go for gold in men's curling.

Here are all the events on tonight's schedule and all the ways you can watch them.

Tonight in Primetime

Primetime will highlight two of the newest events to the Olympic games: the Alpine team event and snowboarding big air. The men's big air final, features Red Gerard, Chris Corning and Kyle Mack. Canadians Mark McMorris and Max Parrot are the favorites as the two took home medals in men's slopestyle earlier in the games.

Parrot's speciality in big air is executing and landing tricks that haven't been done before. He excels in the creativity department, so be on the lookout for him tonight as he'll surely teach you a few new tricks. Meanwhile, McMorris takes a more technical approach to his ride, which can include multiple variations on some pretty difficult tricks. Red Gerard took home the gold in slopestyle, beating McMorris and Parrot to do so. Gerard doesn't consider himself to be a big air rider, as the event doesn't allow him to be as creative as slopestyle, but the 17-year-old does have a plan in mind for big air.

The three U.S. riders all have a chance at a podium spot. The United States' best chance for bringing home a medal is likely Corning or Mack. The two are known for adding creative and stylish tricks such as a Japan grab or backside cork 1440 to their runs.

The parallel giant slalom is in Primetime, too, in a night full of snowboarding. Remember Ester Ledecka's shocking win in the women's super-G? Well, she is primarily a snowboarder, winning the parallel giant slalom world title in 2017. She will look to not only become the first athlete to compete in snowboarding and alpine skiing in the same Games, but also take home medals in both disciplines.

The team event for alpine skiing also makes its Olympic debut tonight. The event features a mixed competition, knockout racing and parallel skiing. The newest event is also the last event for Alpine at the PyeongChang Games. Many top skiers such as Marcel Hirscher, Ted Ligety, Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn will not participate due to time constraints as the World Cup begins four days later in Slovenia.

In bobsled, after a thrilling tie for gold in the two-man with Canada, Germany wants the gold all to itself in four-man. With three solid sleds, a German podium sweep is a total possibility. Francesco Friedrich tied for gold in the two-man event. Nico Walther's GER-8 and Johannes Lochner's GER-6 put up the two best times in training. Canada and Latvia are in the hunt for a medal and could very well spoil the sweep for Germany.

Justin Olsen will lead a U.S sled comprised of Carlo Valdes, Nate Weber and Chris Fogt. The team should be well rested and fresh in the four-man event, as Olsen was the only member to compete in the two-man. Codie Bascue and USA-13 also have a chance to stir things up. Nick Cunningham, who fared better than Bascue in the two-man, isn't expected to challenge here.

Finally, take a look back at the men's 1000m in speed skating, as American Shani Davis competed in his final Olympic race.

Watch on TV: NBC 8p.m. ET / 5p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports App: Stream LIVE here 8p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Curling

John Shuster and Team USA may have pulled off one of the biggest upsets in curling history when they took down juggernaut Canada 5-3 in the semifinals. The three-time defending gold medalists will not be playing for gold for the first time since curling returned to the Olympics in 1998. In their place, Shuster and company are already guaranteed the nation's best-ever curling finish, but they will aim to leave PyeongChang with gold. They face Sweden, who cruised past Switzerland 9-3 to clinch a berth in the final.

Meanwhile, Japan will look to shake off a narrow 8-7 loss to South Korea in the women's semifinals to claim bronze against Great Britain. Great Britain triumphed over the Japanese 8-6 when the two sides met in round-robin play.

Men's Gold-Medal Match

USA vs. SWE: Watch on NBCSN or stream LIVE here at 1:35a.m. ET / 11:35p.m. PT

Women's Bronze-Medal Match

JPN vs. GBR: Stream LIVE here at 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05p.m. PT

Hockey

A third consecutive Olympic gold is not in the cards for Canada in PyeongChang. The defending champions were upset by Germany in the semifinals and will battle the Czech Republic for the final podium spot. The Czechs lost to the tournament-favorite Olympic Athletes from Russia last time out, but despite the disappointment, the team has an opportunity to win its first medal since 2006.

Men's Bronze-Medal Game

CZE vs. CAN: Watch on NBCSN or stream LIVE here at 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m PT

Snowboarding

Red Gerard, Chris Corning and Kyle Mack will all compete for Team USA in the men's big air final, while the Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka takes the Primetime stage after her stunning super-G victory last week.

Men's Big Air Final: Stream LIVE here at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT



Men's/Women's Parallel Giant Slalom: Stream LIVE here at 11:30p.m. ET / 8:30p.m. PT

Bobsled

After finishing in a tie for the gold medal in two-man, Canada and Germany are hoping for an outright win in the four-man bobsled event. Team USA looks to improve after a disappointing two-man run, but none of the American sleds is expected to be a medal contender.

Four-Man Runs 1-2: Stream LIVE here at 7:30p.m. ET / 4:30p.m. PT

Alpine Skiing

Catch the Olympic debut of the team event in full tonight in Primetime on NBC as well as on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Team Event: Stream LIVE here at 9:00p.m. ET / 6:00p.m. PT

Cross-Country Skiing

Though they aren't likely to be a factor in the event, Scott Patterson, Noah Hoffman and Tyler Kornfield make up the American entrants in the field. Canadian Alex Harvey is one of the gold-medal favorites as the winner of the 50km freestyle at last year's World Championships. Switzerland's Dario Cologna should be in the mix as well after winning gold in the 15km classical and 30km skiathlon in Sochi, as well as the 15km freestyle in PyeongChang last week.

Men's 50km Mass Start: Stream LIVE here at 12:00a.m. ET / 9:00p.m. PT







Speed Skating

Instead of skaters racing in pairs, every skater will race together in the mass start (similar to short track). The race will consist of 16 laps around the track. Joey Mantia, the 2017 world champion in mass start, is the United States' best hope for a medal. Meanwhile, South Korea's Lee Seung-hoon, the 2016 world champ, will look to give the hometown crowd something to cheer about. For the women, South Korea is also home to another world champion in Kim Bo-reum. American Heather Bergsma, who recently won the bronze medal for the women's team pursuit, aims for a second medal in the women's mass start.

Men's/Women's Mass Start: Stream LIVE here at 6:00a.m. ET / 3:00a.m. PT