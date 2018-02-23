Nashville Fire Department honoring fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter

A community is grieving after Lawrenceburg fire engineer Jason Dickey was killed in the line of duty while battling a house fire on Monday night.

The Nashville Fire Department is taking to the ice to honor a fallen hero.

The team will play in the Heroes Cup Hockey Tournament in memory of Lawrenceburg firefighter Jason Dickey, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Fire and police departments from around North America compete in the tournament, which is held in Nashville every year.

This year, the fire department's fill-the-boot donations will go to the Dickey family. They will be donating a jersey in Dickey's honor.

The public is encouraged to attend the tournament and the jersey ceremony at the Ford Ice Center at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Donations are also encouraged.

