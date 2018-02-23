Sweet Potato Tamales from Little Octopus - WSMV News 4

Sweet Potato Tamales from Little Octopus

Sweet Potato Tamale

Sweet Potato Filling
Sweet Potatoes
Onion
Garlic
Tomatoes
Fresnos
Chili Powder
Cumin
Smoked Paprika
Ancho chili powder
Oil

Tamale Dough
1 cup of Masa
Sala baking powder
Vegetable stock
Shortening

Poblano Sauce
Poblano Peppers
Onion
Garlic
oil
Cilantro
Lime
Apple cider vinegar
Salt adobo

First create a 1/2 inch layer of the table dough flat on the stock. Then add a inch wide portion of sweet potato filling. Then roll the tamale tightly. Steam the tamales until all ingredients are cooked through. Once cooked through it on the grill to get a nice char on the outside. Open the stock and add the poblano sauce to the tamale and sprinkle with cheese.

