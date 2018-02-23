Sweet Potato Tamales from Little Octopus

Sweet Potato Tamale

Sweet Potato Filling

Sweet Potatoes

Onion

Garlic

Tomatoes

Fresnos

Chili Powder

Cumin

Smoked Paprika

Ancho chili powder

Oil

Tamale Dough

1 cup of Masa

Sala baking powder

Vegetable stock

Shortening

Poblano Sauce

Poblano Peppers

Onion

Garlic

oil

Cilantro

Lime

Apple cider vinegar

Salt adobo

First create a 1/2 inch layer of the table dough flat on the stock. Then add a inch wide portion of sweet potato filling. Then roll the tamale tightly. Steam the tamales until all ingredients are cooked through. Once cooked through it on the grill to get a nice char on the outside. Open the stock and add the poblano sauce to the tamale and sprinkle with cheese.