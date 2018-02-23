SNAP recipients to be affected by brief outage this weekend

State officials say SNAP recipients will be affected by a brief outage this weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says the outage is happening because the state is making a change in vendors.

The outage, which affects all benefits provided through EBT/Quest cards, will begin at 11 p.m. Saturday. You will not be able to use your card for purchases or at ATMs during this time. After 8 a.m. Sunday, all cards will be fully functional.

Recipients are being asked to plan ahead and make their purchases before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Card users will not lose any benefits during this time period.

Anyone with concerns about the outage can call EBT Customer Service at 888-997-9444.

