Police: Drunken driver caused deadly wreck in Old Hickory

Tommy Hamilton, 39, is charged with vehicular homicide. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Tommy Hamilton, 39, is charged with vehicular homicide. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Police say a driver was drunk when he caused a deadly crash in Old Hickory on Thursday night.

Tommy T. Hamilton, 39, is accused of hitting four other vehicles at the intersection of Robinson Road and Industrial Drive.

Prior to the deadly crash, Hamilton was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in the 1200 block of Robinson Road.

Police say Hamilton hit a van and fled the scene. After that, he allegedly crossed over into oncoming traffic and then swerved back into the northbound lanes and hit a Honda Accord, a Ford pickup truck, a Toyota Prius and a Kia Forte.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 41-year-old man from El Salvador, was killed in the collision.

Four other people involved in the crash were treated for non-critical injuries.

According to police, Hamilton smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking beer before the wreck. Officers said they found empty beer cans inside his truck.

Hamilton was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for his injuries.

Once he is released from the hospital, Hamilton will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of vehicular assault and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

