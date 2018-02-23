TBI: Clay County man facing statutory rape charges

Scott Brown is charged with four counts of statutory rape. (Source: TBI)

A Clay County man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor after a TBI investigation.

Scott Brown, of Celina, is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

The TBI investigation into Brown began back in July when agents learned that Brown allegedly had several sexual encounters with a teenage girl over the course of a year.

The Clay County Grand Jury returned indictments on Tuesday and charged Brown with four counts of statutory rape.

Brown, 27, was arrested Thursday without incident and was booked into the Clay County Jail, where he is being held on $80,000.

