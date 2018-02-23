Mayor's attorney asking for DA Glenn Funk to recuse himself from investigation

The office of Mayor Megan Barry is now calling for District Attorney General Glenn Funk to recuse himself from the investigation.

Barry is under investigation after admitting to having an affair with her former chief security officer Sgt. Rob Forrest.

News 4 has obtained the letter that Barry's attorney, Jerry Martin, wrote to Funk. In the letter, Martin claims that he met with Funk on Feb. 2. During that meeting, he says Funk "raised the possibility of a conflict of interest" because of the upcoming budget season.

"I would respectfully ask you to revisit the issue of whether you and your office may have a conflict of interest. Understand that I raise this issue not only to ensure that my client gets a fair process but also to ensure that the public has confidence in the ultimate outcome," wrote Martin in the letter.

Click here to read the full letter from the mayor's attorney.

The possible conflict of interest arises because Funk obtains funding for his office operations through the mayor's office.

Funk responded to the request in a statement on Friday, saying his position on the matter has not changed.

“When the TBI investigation is complete, I will fulfill and perform the requirements of my office. Until that occurs, this office will not have public comment so as to not interfere with the TBI investigation," Funk said.

The mayor's office issued a news release Friday citing the opinion of legal expert Lucian Pera, who says that Funk is "required by the Tennessee lawyer ethics rules and case law to recuse or be disqualified from his supervision and participation in the criminal investigation."

"This conclusion is based on my view that there is a significant risk that General Funk’s independent professional judgment or impartiality will be materially limited by his obligations and interests concerning obtaining funding from Metro for his office’s operations," said Pera.

Pera's opinion was delivered to Funk on Thursday. Click here to read the full opinion.

The mayor's office cites legal precedence about a district attorney general in Knox County controlling the investigation into Knox County Mayor Mike Ragsdale in 2008. In that case, the district attorney general recused himself, handing over the investigation to the Tennessee attorney general. Ragsdale ultimately did not face any criminal charges.

