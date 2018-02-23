Attorney for mayor says she has turned over passcode to personal phone to TBI

The attorney for Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says she has given the TBI the passcode for her personal cellphone.

"I have confidence that Director Gwyn will ensure that the TBI limits its search of her personal phone to only items that are relevant to its investigation," said attorney Jerry Martin in a statement.

Martin says that the reports that Barry has been uncooperative during the investigation "are untrue."

"The mayor has provided the TBI with thousands of pages of documents at its request. The mayor was in the process of turning over her personal phone before it was unilaterally seized. The mayor has provided the TBI with her passcode to her personal phone. Simply put, the mayor continues to cooperate with the investigation and knows eventually she will be cleared of any criminal wrongdoing," says Martin in a statement issued Friday morning.

Criminal Court Judge Steve Dozier approved the original search warrants for Barry and Sgt. Rob Forrest's iPhones on Feb. 16 as part of the TBI investigation.

In the statement, Martin issued his version of the timeline of events:

Feb. 15: Martin meets with District Attorney Glenn Funk.

Feb. 15: The TBI requests a "consensual search of the mayor's personal cellphone. Martin says the TBI told him they would be following up the next day. Martin claims they were in the process of turning over her phone when the TBI sought a search warrant.

Feb. 20: The TBI formally calls Martin and requests the passcode for the mayor's cellphone

The warrants ask for "any and all electronic data to include recordings, images, emails, SMS messages, MMS messages, instant messages, chats, iMessages, call logs, contact lists, audio recordings, video recordings, photographs and GPS or geolocation information."

Martin claims he requested to see the affidavit that was subumitted in support of the search warrant, but this request was denied.

"I was told by the TBI that this was up to the district attorney, but that it was not customary to release these affidavits at this stage of the investigation. Shortly thereafter, the affidavits were for some reason made public," says Martin. "These facts raise serious concerns about the course and conduct of this investigation."

On Thursday, a TBI affidavit was released with shocking information that nude photos, presumably of the mayor, were recovered from Forrest's work phone.

In an interview with News4, Barry vehemently denied knowledge of the photos and said, if they are of her, they were taken without her knowledge or consent.

According to the affidavit returned with the warrant, authorities believe that Forrest used a police department-issued cellphone to take photographs of a nude or partially nude woman, believed to be Barry, on May 15, 2017, and Oct. 18, 2017, while on duty.

Barry admitted to having an extramarital affair with Forrest, who was formerly her chief security officer before his retirement effective on Jan. 31, the day the affair was made public.

