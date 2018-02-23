Group offering free tree seedlings to Rutherford County residents

The seedlings will be given away to landowners. (WSMV)

Trees are part of what makes the Volunteer State so beautiful.

As the population in Tennessee continues to bloom, millions of trees are being cut down to make room for other things.

In an effort to repopulate the state's trees, the Rutherford County Soil Conservation District is giving away bare-root seedlings to landowners in the community.

"With urban development, it's really important to put some trees back in our environment so we can decrease pollution and really help with infiltration into our soil," said Rachel Eatherly, who is an agriculture extension agent in Rutherford County.

Residents can get several different tree species for free next Thursday at the community center in the Lane Agri-Park complex. They will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

