Behind-the-scenes look at the 911 dispatch center in Williamson County

They're the first people you call in a crisis to keep you and your family safe.

911 operators in Williamson County go through extensive training to learn how to keep their cool.

Dispatchers use guide cards so they know which questions to ask to get important information during emergencies.

Part of their training includes listening to example 911 calls so they will be ready if there are mass crises like the deadly school shooting in Florida.

"This group of people is dedicated and focused on handling a wide variety of emergencies and prepared to handle that wide variety of emergencies, whatever it may be," said Stephen Martini, director of emergency communications for Williamson County. "Whether it's a single officer coming to your house for something that occurred three days ago or a call that's going to bring everyone together to an incident scene."

Dispatchers can get up to 25 callers reporting a car crash and say it's important to make sure every call is answered.

