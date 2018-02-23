Jacksonville St. upsets Belmont, 78-67; tied for 4th in OVC

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Marlon Hunter turned a 3-point play and Malcolm Drumwright drilled a trey and Jacksonville State posted a 78-67 upset of Belmont in an Ohio Valley Conference thriller Thursday night.

With the loss the Bruins trail conference leader Murray State by two games and have a one-game lead over third-place Austin Peay. Jacksonville State is now tied with Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech for fourth place.

Hunter's 3-point play gave the Gamecocks a 72-65 lead with 1:18 left. Dylan Windler scored at the basket to get Belmont back within five at 72-67, but Drumwright hit a 3 with :48 left and Jacksonville State converted 3 of 4 from the line to close it out.

Hunter finished with 21 points to lead the Gamecocks (19-11, 10-7). Drumwright, who was 1 of 4 from behind the 3-point stripe, finished with 11 points and nine assists. Jamall Gregory had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Windler finished with 22 points and nine boards for Belmont (22-8, 14-3). Austin Luke had 15 points and 10 assists.

