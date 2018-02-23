Frericks leads No. 11 Mizzou women past Vandy 83-68

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Jordan Frericks finished one assist shy of a triple-double, settling for her 28th career double-double on her Senior Night, and No. 11 Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 83-68 on Thursday night.

Frericks had 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (23-5, 11-4 Southeastern Conference), who have won six straight. Amber Smith hit five 3-points and scored 19 points to lead Missouri.

Lauren Aldridge was 5 of 5 behind the arc for all of her 15 points, including Missouri's first three baskets of the game. The Tigers used a 14-point run to open a 35-17 first-quarter lead, their biggest quarter of the season. Sophie Cunningham had nine of her 14 points in the run and Missouri went 7 of 10 from distance and 14 of 19 overall.

Vanderbilt (6-23, 2-13), which has lost six straight, was led by Cierra Walker with 17 points and Rachel Bell with 16.

