Ex-soldier convicted of YouTube rap threat wins new trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An ex-soldier awaiting trial for a Facebook bomb threat has had his 2011 conviction for threatening violence in YouTube rap lyrics vacated.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Franklin Delano Jeffries II will get a new trial in connection with a 2010 video that referenced killing the judge presiding over a custody battle case. Although the judge went unnamed, the man in question was Knox County Chancellor Mike Moyers.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Phillips' ruling is based on a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision that says prosecutors must prove a "true" threat. Jeffries, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the charge of transmitting a threat to kill or injure, says he was merely "blowing off steam."

He's charged under a different law in connection with his November arrest.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

