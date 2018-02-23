Ex-soldier convicted of YouTube rap threat wins new trial

Pekka Rinne made 33 saves in his 300th career win and the Nashville Predators routed the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Thursday night.More >>
An ex-soldier awaiting trial for a Facebook bomb threat has had his 2011 conviction for threatening violence in YouTube rap lyrics vacated.More >>
Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in an alley along Jefferson Street, just blocks from Fisk University.More >>
Over the next few days, flooding is most likely northwest of Nashville and least likely over southeastern Middle Tennessee.More >>
A 16-year-old Mt. Juliet High School junior is used to classmates making fun of his Hispanic heritage, but when a teacher pretended not to remember his name and allegedly began calling him “Austin Fettuccini" in front of other students, he decided to report it. Now he says he's being punished for coming forward.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation found some Uber and Lyft drivers willing to break a law that protects the most vulnerable passengers.More >>
Metro Police say North Precinct officers arrested four 15-year-olds in a stolen Toyota Prius after a police chase that ended on the eastbound side of Briley Parkway near Brick Church Pike. The teens are now under investigation for other recent violent crimes reportedly involving juveniles.More >>
Buy a $10 ticket and you could win a semiautomatic pistol or an AR-15-style rifle kit from this Ky. under-12 softball team.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has refused to provide the passcode for her cell phone that is part of an investigation into whether there was criminal wrongdoing during her affair with her former bodyguard.More >>
The Springfield Police Department is warning residents of a Florida-based gang whose influence has reached the mid-state.More >>
