Man shot in leg in north Nashville; Gunman remains at large

Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in an alley along Jefferson Street, just blocks from Fisk University.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim was shot in the leg just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It's not clear how serious his injuries are.

Police have not released a specific description of the suspect.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

