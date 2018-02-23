Williamson Co. Schools director returns to work after assault charge filed by student, mother

The top educator in Williamson Co. was back at work today after turning himself into police the previous day for an assault charge filed by a student and her mother.

Dr. Mike Looney is being charged with assaulting a student at Franklin High School on Tuesday.

Looney released a statement Thursday denying a crime occurred.

Franklin Police say they were called to Franklin High School on Wednesday afternoon to deal with a student having a psychological emergency.

News4 obtained the affidavit, which says Dr. Looney got between the student and the police during the emergency and said the student would be taken to his office.

Then, Dr. Looney allegedly grabbed the student by the arm, pulled her from a chair, and lead her to his personal vehicle.

The mother was there and said, "no, she's going to the hospital."

The report says Dr. Looney then got aggressive with the mom.

The girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Dr. Looney's full statement released on Thursday:

Dear Parents, Citizens, and Team Members, I apologize to the community for the distraction that this accusation has caused. I completely deny the allegations and have faith that the legal process will result in a positive resolution. Until this is resolved, I can’t comment further. I look forward to sharing more when possible. Meanwhile, I will maintain my focus on serving the students, teachers, and staff of Williamson County Schools. Mike Looney Superintendent

