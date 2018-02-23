Mt. Juliet student kicked out of school after reporting teacher’s racist comment

News4 I-Team reporter Alanna Autler obtained video of the mayor and her former bodyguard entering the historic Nashville City Cemetery at odd hours the TBI might be using to expand the scope of their investigation into the couple's affair.More >>
News4 I-Team reporter Alanna Autler obtained video of the mayor and her former bodyguard entering the historic Nashville City Cemetery at odd hours the TBI might be using to expand the scope of their investigation into the couple's affair.More >>
Two teens who escaped from the Natchez Trace Youth Academy in Humphreys County have been captured, according to authorities.More >>
Two teens who escaped from the Natchez Trace Youth Academy in Humphreys County have been captured, according to authorities.More >>
Police think several pets rescued from an animal cruelty situation in Lebanon may have been stolen from their owners. Lebanon Police say they found 30 dogs, a cat, and a medium-sized pig -- as well as a young child on Thursday when responding to a domestic assault call.More >>
Police think several pets rescued from an animal cruelty situation in Lebanon may have been stolen from their owners. Lebanon Police say they found 30 dogs, a cat, and a medium-sized pig -- as well as a young child on Thursday when responding to a domestic assault call.More >>
The White House was put on lockdown Friday after a vehicle struck a security barrier, an official said. NBC officials confirmed that the white Chevy SUV has a Tennessee license plate from Rutherford County.More >>
The White House was put on lockdown Friday after a vehicle struck a security barrier, an official said. NBC officials confirmed that the white Chevy SUV has a Tennessee license plate from Rutherford County.More >>
State officials say 10 Tennessee landmarks are being included in a new civil rights trail.More >>
State officials say 10 Tennessee landmarks are being included in a new civil rights trail.More >>
While the arrest of two teens who escaped a treatment facility is bringing relief to some neighbors, it's not a total relief. Neighbors of the Natchez Trace Youth Academy in Humphreys County said break-ins from escaped teens have been a concern for a long time.More >>
While the arrest of two teens who escaped a treatment facility is bringing relief to some neighbors, it's not a total relief. Neighbors of the Natchez Trace Youth Academy in Humphreys County said break-ins from escaped teens have been a concern for a long time.More >>
A Metro councilman-at-large is criticizing the mayor of Nashville for “creating a sort of veiled threat” to the district attorney’s office.More >>
A Metro councilman-at-large is criticizing the mayor of Nashville for “creating a sort of veiled threat” to the district attorney’s office.More >>
The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.More >>
The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.More >>
Five students from Williamson Co. Schools earned perfect scores on their ACT, district officials confirm.More >>
Five students from Williamson Co. Schools earned perfect scores on their ACT, district officials confirm.More >>
Attorney Jerry Martin says that the reports that Mayor Megan Barry has been uncooperative during the investigation "are untrue."More >>
Attorney Jerry Martin says that the reports that Mayor Megan Barry has been uncooperative during the investigation "are untrue."More >>
News4 I-Team reporter Alanna Autler obtained video of the mayor and her former bodyguard entering the historic Nashville City Cemetery at odd hours the TBI might be using to expand the scope of their investigation into the couple's affair.More >>
News4 I-Team reporter Alanna Autler obtained video of the mayor and her former bodyguard entering the historic Nashville City Cemetery at odd hours the TBI might be using to expand the scope of their investigation into the couple's affair.More >>
A 16-year-old Mt. Juliet High School junior is used to classmates making fun of his Hispanic heritage, but when a teacher pretended not to remember his name and allegedly began calling him “Austin Fettuccini" in front of other students, he decided to report it. Now he says he's being punished for coming forward.More >>
A 16-year-old Mt. Juliet High School junior is used to classmates making fun of his Hispanic heritage, but when a teacher pretended not to remember his name and allegedly began calling him “Austin Fettuccini" in front of other students, he decided to report it. Now he says he's being punished for coming forward.More >>
Burger King has been dethroned by Taco Bell as the Mexican-themed chain has become the fourth-largest fast food joint in America.More >>
Burger King has been dethroned by Taco Bell as the Mexican-themed chain has become the fourth-largest fast food joint in America.More >>
The White House was put on lockdown Friday after a vehicle struck a security barrier, an official said. NBC officials confirmed that the white Chevy SUV has a Tennessee license plate from Rutherford County.More >>
The White House was put on lockdown Friday after a vehicle struck a security barrier, an official said. NBC officials confirmed that the white Chevy SUV has a Tennessee license plate from Rutherford County.More >>
A Metro councilman-at-large is criticizing the mayor of Nashville for “creating a sort of veiled threat” to the district attorney’s office.More >>
A Metro councilman-at-large is criticizing the mayor of Nashville for “creating a sort of veiled threat” to the district attorney’s office.More >>
A good Samaritan rescued a 12-year-old girl after a woman attempted to kidnap her, police said.More >>
A good Samaritan rescued a 12-year-old girl after a woman attempted to kidnap her, police said.More >>
These pictures are gorgeous!More >>
These pictures are gorgeous!More >>
Five students from Williamson Co. Schools earned perfect scores on their ACT, district officials confirm.More >>
Five students from Williamson Co. Schools earned perfect scores on their ACT, district officials confirm.More >>
A 2-year-old Chicago boy is dead after police said his father nearly decapitated him.More >>
A 2-year-old Chicago boy is dead after police said his father nearly decapitated him.More >>
Police think several pets rescued from an animal cruelty situation in Lebanon may have been stolen from their owners. Lebanon Police say they found 30 dogs, a cat, and a medium-sized pig -- as well as a young child on Thursday when responding to a domestic assault call.More >>
Police think several pets rescued from an animal cruelty situation in Lebanon may have been stolen from their owners. Lebanon Police say they found 30 dogs, a cat, and a medium-sized pig -- as well as a young child on Thursday when responding to a domestic assault call.More >>