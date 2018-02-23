Mt. Juliet student kicked out of school after reporting teacher’s racist comment

A 16-year-old Mt. Juliet High School junior is used to classmates making fun of his Hispanic heritage, but when a teacher pretended not to remember his name and allegedly began calling him “Austin Fettuccini" in front of other students, he decided to report it. Now he says he's being punished for coming forward.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation found some Uber and Lyft drivers willing to break a law that protects the most vulnerable passengers.More >>
Metro Police say North Precinct officers arrested four 15-year-olds in a stolen Toyota Prius after a police chase that ended on the eastbound side of Briley Parkway near Brick Church Pike. The teens are now under investigation for other recent violent crimes reportedly involving juveniles.More >>
Buy a $10 ticket and you could win a semiautomatic pistol or an AR-15-style rifle kit from this Ky. under-12 softball team.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has refused to provide the passcode for her cell phone that is part of an investigation into whether there was criminal wrongdoing during her affair with her former bodyguard.More >>
The Springfield Police Department is warning residents of a Florida-based gang whose influence has reached the mid-state.More >>
In an interview with News4, Mayor Megan Barry denies knowledge of alleged lewd photos detailed in an affidavit released as part of the TBI's investigation into her affair with her former bodyguard.More >>
We must warn you, the video you're about to see is not graphic, but it's very upsetting. First, you see a UPS truck with two dogs running around it. Then you hear the sound.More >>
North precinct detectives are searching for a woman who stole over $1,000 worth of cologne from a Walgreens at 3130 Clarksville Pike.More >>
Thousands of fish were found in a creek on Memphis Drive.More >>
The top educator in Williamson Co. was back at work today after turning himself into police the previous day for an assault charge filed by a student and her mother.More >>
The deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in, the Broward County Sheriff saidMore >>
A new viral photo trend is blowing up social media and ticking off Hobby Lobby employees.More >>
Some users said they would move their business because it offered the branded Visa card. Visa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
