Springfield Police warn of 'Felony Lane Gang'

The Springfield Police Department is warning residents of a Florida-based gang whose influence has reached the mid-state.

Dubbed the Felony Lane Gang, the criminal organization originated in Florida and has been operating throughout the southeast for years, according to police.

Members of the Felony Lane Gang have proven difficult to catch because of their tactics. They are known to use stolen checks and credit cards from different states, making their crimes hard to track. According to police, the members will survey parking lots at gyms or parks and track which women leave cars without purses, and then burglarize those vehicles.

A Facebook group has been set up to monitor the gang's activity.

Springfield Police confirmed that this organization is responsible for numerous crimes at the Springfield YMCA and other nearby gyms.

