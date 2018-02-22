Shocking video shows UPS driver runs over, kills local woman's dog

We must warn you, the video you're about to see is not graphic but it is very upsetting.

First, you see a UPS truck with two dogs running around it. Then you hear the sound.

Brodie, a beloved two-year-old, 90-pound labradoodle died on Monday after being run over by a UPS driver.

The driver pulled off without ever getting out the truck.

"Gut-wrenching is the only word," said Tara Luers, Brodie's mom.

At first, Luers said she didn't want to go public with the story, but at this point, she felt she had to say something.

After the incident, she said she didn't get a call, note or anything from the driver, so she decided to call her UPS store and speak with a manager.

"He said, 'well, how do you know it happened at one o'clock?', and I said, 'because I have video and audio of the entire incident,'" Luers explained. "Any person who could see that and hear that and drive away is horrible."

It doesn't end there. Later that day, Luers' motion-activated camera alerted again. This time you see a UPS manager on her property, snooping around.

"No permission, no notice," she said. "He knew we weren't home. He didn't go to the front [door]. He was very careful not to park his car here."

A spokesperson for UPS told News4 that because it was President's Day, the driver in question wasn't the Luers' normal deliveryperson.

"We were sorry to hear about the loss of the Leurs family's dog," the spokesperson said. "UPS is investigating the situation and has been in contact with the family."

In the meantime, Leurs posted her story on Facebook.

Some people have commiserated, saying their dogs were killed by other UPS drivers, too.

"That's why when you called, I agreed to talk to you because I felt like, at some point, they have to be held accountable," Leurs told News4 Reporter Carley Gordon. "Somebody needs to be responsible for the fact that they're killing people's pets. It's horrible!"

UPS has asked for the video so they can conduct a full investigation.

The Leurs told News4 they hired an attorney, and UPS can get the video from him.

