Police searching for woman who stole over $1000 of cologne

Police searching for woman who stole over $1000 of cologne

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

North precinct detectives are searching for a woman who stole over $1,000 worth of cologne from a Walgreens at 3130 Clarksville Pike. 

Police list the suspect at around 5'6", weighing approximately 250 pounds. They believe her to be in her 30s or early 40s. A young teenage male operated as her lookout during the robbery, which occurred on February 7 around 7:30 a.m. Police say the suspect sneaked behind the cosmetics counter and stole $1,473 worth of cologne. The two suspects drove off in an older model maroon Buick sedan.

The woman returned February 9 and stole a key that unlocks valuable merchandise. Police say she wore a different wig on her second trip to the Walgreens.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. 

