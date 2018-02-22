FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Megan Barry denies knowledge of alleged lewd photos recovered in TBI investigation

Scandal revolving around Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's extramarital affair with her former bodyguard Sgt. Rob Forrest escalated again Thursday after a TBI affidavit was released with shocking information that nude photos, presumably of her, were recovered from his work phone.

The TBI also issued a search warrant on Thursday as part of their investigation into the affair, demanding the passcode to Barry's phone.

Barry and her lawyer had already turned over the device to investigators at the start of the investigation.

In an interview with News4, Barry vehemently denied knowledge of the photos and said, if they are of her, they were taken without her knowledge or consent.

News4 have reached out to Sgt. Rob Forrest for comment, but have not heard back.

RELATED CONTENT: Nashville mayor admits affair with security chief | TBI to investigate if Mayor Barry broke law during affair with bodyguard| Mayor, bodyguard lingered on taxpayer-funded trips after public events | Attorney: Mayor Barry not involved in inappropriate relationships with other Metro employees | Metro paid for bodyguard’s hotel rooms even on days off | FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Barry answers questions related to affair with former bodyguard | Rally calls on Mayor Barry to resign in wake of affair

Here's a full transcript of the interview with Mayor Barry:

Mayor Megan Barry: I am furious as you might imagine today when I learned there might be photos of me. If they exist, they were taken without my knowledge and without my consent. It didn’t show that I have done anything wrong or criminal and, in fact, if anything was wrongly done, it was done to me personally. We went to [the TBI] and said they can have my personal phone and could have anything off of it that was related to this investigation and they declined. Instead, they wanted all emails, text message correspondence between me and my mom and my husband and my son and my attorney and that just didn’t feel right.

It is clear today with this affidavit that was released to the media that this should have been sealed and it should have been sealed until the end of this investigation. It was completely designed to humiliate me and politically embarrass me. Therefore, it’s clear I have to make sure I am protecting my personal rights as we move through this.

Liz Lohuis, reporter: So when the TBI said that you refused to hand over your phone, that’s not true?

Barry: Not at all. My attorney was working with them and said all along that we would be happy to turn over the phone.

Lohuis: Have you had any contact with Sgt. Forrest since the affair came to light?

Barry: We’ve had some contact. In the very beginning, we had some calls.

Lohuis: If you’re saying that if these photos are of you and taken without your knowledge, are you the victim of a crime?”

Barry: I don’t know because I have not seen these pictures. I don’t know what they are. I don’t know what they look like, but I will tell you if they were taken of me, they were taken without my permission.

Lohuis: Do you have plans any plans to resign?

Barry: No, I don’t. I am going in here to do a community meeting tonight. Nothing has changed today except this affidavit that was clearly designed to embarrass me politically and to do exactly what it is doing: to make me stand in front of you and say I cannot believe that this is where this is going, and I am going to go in and do the job that I was elected to do. I am going to go in and talk to the community. We are going to talk about the things that are important to Nashville, and I hope we can continue to move past this because that is what I am trying to do.

I have not seen the pictures. I do not know. All I know is that I have been told there is an affidavit out there that says there are pictures of me. I can’t speak to them.

Lohuis: Was he getting paid while you were having relations with him?

Barry: No. (walks away)

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.