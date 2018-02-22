As the rain continues, city officials work ahead to lessen the blow in flood-prone areas

Rainfall from this week is already causing problems for drivers and homeowners in flood-prone areas -- and it's not going to stop anytime soon.

With several counties under a flood watch for the rest of the week, officials said they are already keeping an eye on creeks and rivers.

On Thursday, the Cumberland River rose to about 30 feet, which is about 10 feet from flood stage.

Some departments worked to head off flooding by removing leaves, branches and trash from drains.

Metro Water crews used equipment to suck out mud and debris along McFerrin Avenue and Granada Avenue, an area that easily floods.

Nashville emergency responders said they have about 45 people on standby just in case they are needed for water rescues.

“We’ll have our units out in different parts of town or where seems to be the heaviest rain falling so we’ll have an immediate response,” said Capt. Mike Russell of Metro Emergency Management. “Back in August when we had the remnants of Harvey come through, we responded to maybe about 25 or 30 calls.”

Officials are asking residents to turn around instead of driving through flooded roads and to avoid throwing trash on the roads, which later blocks drains.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.