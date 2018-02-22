As the rain continues, city officials work ahead to lessen the blow in flood-prone areas

Rainfall from this week is already causing problems for drivers and homeowners in flood-prone areas -- and it's not going to stop anytime soon. With several counties under a flood watch for the rest of the week, officials said they are already keeping an eye on creeks, rivers and other flood-prone areas.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has refused to provide the passcode for her cell phone that is part of an investigation into whether there was criminal wrongdoing during her affair with her former bodyguard.More >>
A mother says when the school bus was alarmingly late getting home, she couldn't get answers on where to find her four-year-old child. Now, she's pushing for better communication so parents can know their child's safe.More >>
Blackman High School will be closed on Friday for air-conditioning repairs, according to Rutherford Co. Schools officials. All other Rutherford Co. Schools will be open on Friday, Feb. 23.More >>
A possible police chase is causing traffic delays on Briley Parkway near Brick Church Pike.More >>
A large number of fish were found in a creek on Memphis Drive.More >>
Ryan Gerard, 30, is accused of stealing $800 in power tools from a building on Pageant Lane on Tuesday morning.More >>
Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders is meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss school safety.More >>
Another round of heavy rain is entering southern Middle Tennessee from Mississippi and is expected to arrive in Nashville before noon Thursday.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has refused to provide the passcode for her cell phone that is part of an investigation into whether there was criminal wrongdoing during her affair with her former bodyguard.More >>
According to Franklin Police, assault charges were filed against Director of Schools Mike Looney after an incident including a parent and student.More >>
A new viral photo trend is blowing up social media and ticking off Hobby Lobby employees.More >>
Threats made through a series of Facebook posts have garnered concerns in two different school districts in Middle Tennessee.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
A Los Angeles woman will serve 30 days in jail for performing a root canal, without a license, which injured a woman according to prosecutors.More >>
The public defender's office filed a motion with the court to determine whether 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.More >>
The deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in, the Broward County Sheriff saidMore >>
Exotic dancers outside a Nashville strip club really caught the eyes of people driving past on Tuesday. It had nothing to do with what they were wearing, but what they were selling.More >>
