Copy-City will try to scrub lawfully installed 'satanic' murals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A city council has voted to pursue the removal of six murals it has deemed offensive.
The Commercial Appeal reports 10 members of the Memphis City Council voted to scrub the Paint Memphis murals, including what some members called a "satanic" mural of a zombie covered in maggots and of Elvis with a snake winding through his facial orifices. Two abstained, citing concerns with the rubric for deciding what art is offensive.
Paint Memphis head Karen Golightly says the removals would violate a law permitting artists to prevent modification of lawfully installed artwork. Only three of the murals are on public property.
Mayor Jim Strickland says city attorneys will look at the legality of removal.
Last week, city crews accidentally removed seven non-controversial murals, destroying around $35,000 worth of art.
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A mother says when the school bus was alarmingly late getting home, she couldn't get answers on where to find her four-year-old child. Now, she's pushing for better communication so parents can know their child's safe.More >>
A mother says when the school bus was alarmingly late getting home, she couldn't get answers on where to find her four-year-old child. Now, she's pushing for better communication so parents can know their child's safe.More >>
Blackman High School will be closed on Friday for air-conditioning repairs, according to Rutherford Co. Schools officials. All other Rutherford Co. Schools will be open on Friday, Feb. 23.More >>
Blackman High School will be closed on Friday for air-conditioning repairs, according to Rutherford Co. Schools officials. All other Rutherford Co. Schools will be open on Friday, Feb. 23.More >>
A possible police chase is causing traffic delays on Briley Parkway near Brick Church Pike.More >>
A possible police chase is causing traffic delays on Briley Parkway near Brick Church Pike.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has refused to provide the passcode for her cell phone that is part of an investigation into whether there was criminal wrongdoing during her affair with her former bodyguard.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has refused to provide the passcode for her cell phone that is part of an investigation into whether there was criminal wrongdoing during her affair with her former bodyguard.More >>
A large number of fish were found in a creek on Memphis Drive.More >>
A large number of fish were found in a creek on Memphis Drive.More >>
Ryan Gerard, 30, is accused of stealing $800 in power tools from a building on Pageant Lane on Tuesday morning.More >>
Ryan Gerard, 30, is accused of stealing $800 in power tools from a building on Pageant Lane on Tuesday morning.More >>
WalletHub says Tennessee is the No. 1 angriest and most hateful state in the country.More >>
WalletHub says Tennessee is the No. 1 angriest and most hateful state in the country.More >>
Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders is meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss school safety.More >>
Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders is meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss school safety.More >>
Another round of heavy rain is entering southern Middle Tennessee from Mississippi and is expected to arrive in Nashville before noon Thursday.More >>
Another round of heavy rain is entering southern Middle Tennessee from Mississippi and is expected to arrive in Nashville before noon Thursday.More >>
As part of Black History Month, the Equity and Diversity Department is hosting a series of events that are open to anyone who wants to increase their capacity to engage with students and families effectively and equitably.More >>
As part of Black History Month, the Equity and Diversity Department is hosting a series of events that are open to anyone who wants to increase their capacity to engage with students and families effectively and equitably.More >>